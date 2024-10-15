Daylight robbery solved in 48 hours, 4 arrested for looting Rs 12 lakh and jewellery in North Delhi

A robbery case where four robbers fled with Rs 12 lakh and jewellery after forcefully entering a house in North Delhi was solved within 48 hours, an official of Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The robbers had entered the house at knifepoint in North Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla on October 8 at around 1:20 pm and tied up the complainant and his maid with cloth.

The police received the complaint and, based on the victim’s statement, registered a case under the appropriate sections, and launched a probe into the incident by forming a special team.

According to an official, over 150 CCTV footage recordings were scanned as part of the investigation, and the route of the accused, who were seen in the footage, was tracked.

The police apprehended four individuals and later discovered that one of them was known to the family.

During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Jaskirat, alias Aman, was well-acquainted with the victim’s younger daughter and had been visiting their home periodically. He was also aware of the money kept in the house for the victim’s medical treatment.

Jaskirat conspired with his associates to steal the cash, executing the plan and later sharing the stolen money.

The accused were identified as Mukul, Jaskirat alias Aman, Arjun alias Nonnu, and a juvenile.

According to a senior police official, the breakthrough in the case came after two of the accused were identified through CCTV footage and were apprehended on October 10.

The initial arrests led to the identification and capture of the main conspirator on the same day.