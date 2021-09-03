Damaged Roads in the Mayapuri and Mangolpuri area will be upgraded

In a board meeting of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) on Friday Industries Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain said that roads that have faced the test of time in the Mayapuri and Mangolpuri area will be upgraded. To this, he added that 22 roads are to be upgraded in Mayapuri Phase 1 & Phase 2 area. Jain further said that the Delhi Government will procure 13 Advanced Life Support Ambulances (ALS) through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of DSIIDC.

In the meeting, Jain took stock of the condition of roads in the Mayapuri and Mangolpuri areas. Jain said, “Damaged roads in Mayapuri and Mangolpuri should be upgraded as soon as possible.” The minister has given industrial clearances for upgrading 22 roads at Mayapuri industrial area in Mayapuri Phase 1 and Phase 2 as well as to upgrade roads in the Mangolpuri area. After the upgrade, the transport system will be revived and this will boost the industrial economy.

Jain also discussed the procurement of ambulances by DSIIDC through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. He said, “Delhi Government will procure 13 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of DSIIDC.”