CSK sign Dewald Brevis as replacement for injured Gurjapneet

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed young South African international Dewald Brevis as replacement for injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of IPL 2025. Brevis will join CSK for Rs 2.2 crore.

The five-time IPL title winning side that had one overseas slot left in their roster signed the South African, who went unsold with a base price of Rs 75 lakh in the auction held at the end of last year.

Brevis, who has played 81 T20s and has 1787 runs with the highest score of 162, played two T20Is for South Africa in 2023. In the IPL, he had earlier represented the Mumbai Indians in 2022 and 2024. Earlier this year, he helped MI Cape Town win their first SA20 title with an 18-ball 38 in the final.

Brevis, who was nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ for his uncanny resemblance to the legendary AB de Villiers, continues to represent the MI family in MLC and SA20.

The 21-year-old has been in good form in the last few months, and finished as the second-highest run-getter in South Africa’s one-day and first-class tournaments. He was in very good form in the SA20 as well earlier this year, and ended among the top 10 run-getters in the tournament. Brevis finished with the highest strike rate of 184.17.