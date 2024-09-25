CSIR-NIScPR signs MoU with Gurugram University to serve society through science

CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) has signed an MoU with the Gurugram University at the NIScPR’s Vigyan Sanchar Bhawan, Pusa Campus here.

This MoU will open up new windows for both the institutions in the service of society. The key areas of this memorandum of understanding are science communication, STI policy research, traditional knowledge and many more. On the occasion of this MoU signing yesterday, the Director of CSIR-NIScPR and Vice Chancellor of Gurugram University shared their views about the significance and need of this MoU.

Rajesh Kumar Singh Roushan, Controller of Administration, CSIR-NIScPR and Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Registrar, Gurugram University signed and exchanged the MoU. Dr. Sarala Balachandran, Chairperson, Department of Chemistry; Dr. Dwivedi, Head, Nursing; and Dr. Rakesh Yogi, Chairperson, Media Studies, Gurugram University also joined the programme.

CSIR-NIScPR has a seven decades legacy of science communication and science policy research.

On November 13-14, CSIR-NIScPR in collaboration with Gurugram University is going to organise an International Conference on Communication and Dissemination of Traditional Knowledge (CDTK-2024). Last date for early bird registration for CDTK-2024 is September 30.