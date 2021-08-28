Covid Spike: Haryana residents cautioned against celebrations during upcoming festivals

Taking signal from the sudden spike in Covid cases in states like Kerala immediately after the festival of Onam, NITI Aayog, member, Dr Vinod K Paul on Saturday cautioned the people of Haryana to restrict the celebrations of the upcoming festive season.

During Covid review meeting being held under the chairmanship of Dr Paul, the NITI Aayog member said a sudden spike in Covid cases is speculated if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed.

He elaborated that a sudden spike is being witnessed in states like Kerala, Maharashtra and globally in countries like the USA as the people become complacent. Thus, adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour is the key to contain the spread of Covid-19 and prevent the speculated third wave.

Dr Paul said with the upcoming festivals like Janamashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra and Diwali people should not indulge in revelries and should adhere to the Covid protocols to contain the spread of virus.

Meanwhile, Dr Paul suggested the officials concerned to gauge the number of beds, ventilators, medicines, oxygen etc. that can be needed for the speculated wave, while taking cues from the number of cases during peak during the second wave.

Covid appropriate health facilities be enhanced even in the remotest areas of the state in the next three weeks before the onset of the festive season, he said.

Dr Paul emphasised on formulating a comprehensive plan and it’s effective implementation at the micro-level so as to curtail the anticipated third wave.

Haryana has administered 1.59 crore (1,59,25,647) doses of Covid vaccine till date of which 1.19 Crore (1,19,65,009) are first dose and 39.60 lakh (39,60,638) doses are of second dose of the Covid vaccine.

He then appreciated the pace at which Vaccination Drives are being conducted in the state.

With regard to availability of oxygen it came to light during the meeting that the country is divided into three zones – Red Zone, Yellow Zone and Green Zone – for installation of PSA Plants and Haryana is listed in the Green Zone.