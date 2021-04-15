Every fifth sample collected for the Covid-19 test has tested positive in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin by the family welfare department on Thursday revealed. Delhi detected as many as 16,999 new cases of coronavirus after testing 82,569 samples, whereas 112 more people succumbed to the viral disease.

As per the official data, so far, Covid-19 has infected 7,84,137 people in the city while 11,652 have lost their lives to it.

The current wave, which has been found extremely contagious by the doctors, has overwhelmed the hospitals. The beds are filling fast and more than 10,000 beds are currently occupied out of nearly 15,000 available in the city, the data showed.

Meanwhile, 26,974 Covid-19 patients are under home isolation. The state government has escalated the containment zones to 8,661, as per the bulletin.

However, the city has maintained a high pace of vaccination. More than 70,000 people got vaccinated on Thursday pushing the count of total doses administered in Delhi to 23,73,782. Of them, 19,68,056 first doses were administered while 4,05,726 have received their second doses so far.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew in Delhi to tide over the pandemic crisis.

Auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms and spas will be shut down and movie theatres will be allowed with a third of their capacity on weekdays. Eating out is banned again and only home deliveries and takeaways will be allowed. Weekly markets will continue but with restrictions – one market will be allowed on any day at a given zone.