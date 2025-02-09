Corruption of AAP will soon be exposed: Vijender Gupta

Newly-elected BJP MLA from Rohini and former leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta asserted on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party’s corruption would soon be exposed. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new BJP government would present 14 long-pending CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports in the very first session of the Delhi Assembly.

As soon as these reports are made public, massive corruption of the now-defunct AAP government will be laid bare, revealing how Kejriwal and his party leaders misled the people of Delhi with lies while engaging in corruption worth crores, he said. Speaking to the media from his residence, Gupta criticised the Kejriwal government for withholding these reports. He lamented that that Opposition MLAs had to struggle to get these reports tabled in the Assembly. “Despite repeatedly raising the issue in various Assembly sessions, instead of a positive response they faced humiliation from ruling party MLAs. The situation forced them to appeal to constitutional authorities like the President, lieutenant governor, and chief secretary for intervention,” the BJP leader said.

“When all else failed, I, along with six other BJP MLAs, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, requesting an order to compel the government to present these reports. However, despite mounting pressure from all sides, the AAP government stubbornly refused to do so, fearing that the exposure of these reports would reveal its corruption,” Gupta said. Declaring the end of the AAP’s misrule, he said with the power shift, a BJP government is set to take over. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising the people of Delhi that all 14 pending CAG reports will be tabled in the very first session of the Assembly, he emphasised that Delhiites would not have to wait any longer as AAP’s corruption and deception would soon be out in the open.

“The same AAP leaders who have been hiding their corruption since 2017 by not presenting a single CAG report will now have to flee from the Assembly when their misdeeds come to light,” he said. In an appeal to the public, the BJP leader said, “I request the people of Delhi to carefully read, listen to, and watch these reports when they are made public. See for yourself how AAP looted the city for ten years. Do not forgive them—these corrupt individuals will soon be on the run.” Reaffirming his commitment to the people of Delhi, he assured that “the good days for Delhi have begun, and very soon, people will see the BJP government fulfilling every promise made in its manifesto”.