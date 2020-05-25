Coronavirus cases are expanding rapidly in Uttarakhand and in the past two days 144 patients were tested positive to make the situation grim.

Before the arrival of Uttarakhandi migrants from different parts of India the position was under control, but now challenging situation prevails in the hill state. Uttarakhand registered third Coronavirus death, when a pregnant lady who died during treatment in Dehradun on Saturday evening, was tested positive.

Fifty-three new cases were detected in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The state witnessed a record 91 corona positive patients on Saturday.

The tally has reached 298, in which 56 have recovered. With 238 active cases, the arrangements of the Trivendra Singh Rawat government for handling the pandemic will be under test in the coming days.

According to the state government data about 2.5 Lakh Uttarakhandi migrants have registered online for returning to their home town/village. Of which 1.5 Lakh have so far reached Uttarakhand.

Before the operation for evacuating migrants began, most of the Coronavirus cases were limited to big districts like Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar.

But now Covid-19 cases have been recorded in all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand. Nainital has emerged as new hotspot with 87 positive cases in past two days.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “It should be ensured that people coming from outside Uttarakhand into the hill state are tested according to the norms set by the central government. Quarantine rules should be strictly followed. Action should be taken against those who violate it. All possible help and assistance should be provided to the village heads. There should be no shortage of ration for the poor and those coming from outside Uttarakhand.”