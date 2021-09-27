Cong’s criticism of free ration scheme shows moral bankruptcy: BJP

BJP unit of Himachal Pradesh on Monday criticized Congress party for seeking white paper on PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and termed it as moral bankruptcy of the party leaders.

State BJP spokesperson Vinod Thakur said state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore’s demand of white paper on free ration scheme was not only absurd but it was also an assault on common man’s feelings as it was their right.

He accused Rathore and Congress party of seeing everything from political lenses and said nothing can be more unfortunate than such thinking, upon which the party needed to contemplate.

“It is unfortunate that Congress party and its leaders are even finding fault with distribution of free ration to the people of the state in the times of Covid pandemic. The party might have forgotten that it is the responsibility of the state government to provide relief to the people in such tough times and the government had fulfilled its duty by distributing ration amongst the needy,” he added.

Thakur questioned as to whom the government should benefit with public money and stated that the party leaders seemed to have forgotten the cases of the wastage of funds, just to benefit their near and dear ones during their regime.

BJP, in the past, had sought white paper on such issues from the Congress government but did they take cognizance of such wastage of public, he questioned.

“Not only this, Congress leaders had tried to corner Chief Minister Jai Ram Tahkur led BJP government by leveling allegations of wrongdoings in the past too. But after inquiries, it was found that previous Congress governments were responsible for these.

The people of the state now know the reality and they won’t fall for such accusations,” he added.

He demanded an apology from the party leaders for leveling such accusations and warned the leaders of protests if the party failed to do so.