Congress slams BJP on formation of panel to review salaries of MLAs, calls its betrayal of people of Delhi

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Thursday slammed the BJP government for the formation of an ad-hoc committee to review the salaries of MLAs, calling it “unjustified”.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday constituted the ad-hoc committee to review the salaries, allowances, and other facilities of legislators and to provide appropriate recommendations.

Attacking the ruling dispensation, Yadav said, “This decision of the Delhi government is unjust to the public. It should be withdrawn immediately.”

He asserted that the decision was a betrayal to the people of Delhi who elected the BJP to power hoping for a good and transparent government with the welfare of the people on top of its agenda.

This decision was taken by the BJP with the connivance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he alleged.

Referring to the Delhi Budget, Yadav said, “The BJP government has reduced the budget allocation for the public welfare schemes. The budget allocation has been cut for essential schemes like education, water supply, sanitation, housing and urban development, energy, agriculture and rural development, irrigation and flood control.”

The Delhi Congress chief also claimed that the budget of water supply and sanitation projects has been reduced from 18 per cent to 15 per cent.

“No budget was allocated for the housewives who had been promised free gas cylinders on Holi and Diwali to mitigate their struggle from inflation. There was no scheme for employment generation,” he said.