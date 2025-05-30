Congress lists failures of Rekha Gupta govt in its first 100 days

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Friday criticized the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government, claiming that its first 100 days in power have been marked by suffering, unfulfilled promises, and betrayal of public trust.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said that the people of Delhi had given the BJP a mandate after 27 years expecting change, but the government has failed to deliver even on basic governance. He alleged that the government presented a false and hollow budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, while behind the scenes, it borrowed Rs 15,000 crore and planned to collect Rs 9,500 crore through taxation.

Advertisement

He claimed that the government is trying to sell assets of the Delhi Transport Corporation while 2,000 DTC buses have been removed from service, worsening public transport. Despite introducing 400 new Devi buses, commuters continue to suffer from long waits and travelling in overcrowded buses.

Advertisement

Slamming the ruling party for appointing a minister accused in communal riots, the Congress leader alleged political interference in welfare schemes such as the free DTC ride for women.

He also criticized the BJP government for rebranding existing Congress-era schemes instead of initiating new development projects and accused it of depriving poor families of their livelihoods and showcasing it as development.

Yadav pointed out that the promise to provide Rs 2,500 per month honorarium to women, announced on International Women’s Day, has not been kept. Although a committee was said to have been formed, there has been no official notification or further action.

He also questioned the hike in private school fees, stating that the government has failed to release a draft bill to control it, suggesting collusion between the authorities and the education lobby.