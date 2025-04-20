Congress demands high-level probe into Mustafabad building collapse

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, expressing grief over loss of lives in the building collapse in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad, on Sunday, demanded that the BJP government should order a high-level probe to fix the responsibility and punish the guilty.

Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, ordered a probe into the collapse in which at least 11 people were killed and several others injured.

Advertisement

“A high-level probe should be instituted fix responsibility and punish the guilty for the Mustafabad building collapse, which claimed the lives of 11 while leaving 11 others injured. The BJP government should immediately provide a financial relief of Rs 10 lakh to each of the next of kin of the dead and Rs two lakh each to the injured ,” Yadav said.

Advertisement

Attacking the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he alleged it was due to sheer callousnesses and corruption of the BJP and AAP leaders in the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that such accidents recur, devastating the lives of many people.

Claiming that 70 per cent of the population of Delhi lives in rural areas, unauthorized colonies and resettlement colonies, where building plans are never approved, Yadav said it is, therefore, necessary to make drastic amendments in the building bylaws, rules and regulations so that people could construct houses by abiding the rules.

Taking a jibe at MCD Mayor Mahesh Kumar, he said, “The MCD Mayor, who will cease to be the Mayor in a few days, has ordered a probe, though he should be well aware of the MCD officials responsible for the recurrence of such mishaps that claim innocent lives and causes debilitating injuries to others.”