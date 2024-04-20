Congress Councillors to vote for AAP candidates in MCD mayoral polls

The Delhi Congress on Saturday announced that its councillors would vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the elections for the mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), scheduled to be held on 26th April.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, former MLA Anil Bhardwaj said Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely directed his party’s Councillors to vote for the AAP candidates in the mayoral elections.

“Congress’ sole purpose was the smooth functioning of the MCD in the larger interest of the people, and for that, it is necessary to ensure the victory of the candidates nominated by the largest party in the MCD, AAP,” he said.

He further said, “Congress’ fight was to protect the Constitution and democracy, which the BJP was trying to undermine, with all its might.”

The AAP has fielded Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for the post of mayor and Ravinder Bharadwaj as deputy mayor.

Notably, the AAP and Congress announced seat-sharing arrangements in several states for the Lok Sabha elections. As per the agreement, in the seven parliamentary seats of Delhi, the AAP would contest four seats and Congress in three constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties drew a blank.