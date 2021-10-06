Congress activists protest against detention of Priyanka in UP

Congress activists on Tuesday held a demonstration here against the “illegal” arrest of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary AICC, in Uttar Pradesh, and sought her immediate release.

Led by party leaders, Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney, and Mula Ram, they said it was undemocratic to arrest the Congress leader while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where the son of a union minister had allegedly run his vehicle over some farmers.

Mula Ram claimed that the BJP government’s “inhuman face has come to the fore”. It is undemocratic to ignore the demands of the farmers.

Raman Bhalla strongly condemned the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people including four farmers were killed. He demanded that an FIR under Section 302 IPC must be registered against the Union Minister's son. Bhalla slammed Uttar Pradesh police for "manhandling" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He claimed that Priyanka Gandhi was acting as a responsible leader without disturbing the peace. Yogesh Sawhney and Thakur Manmohan Singh lashed out at the Yogi government for being lenient towards the minister’s son. They accused the BJP of “denting” the secular and democratic fabric of the country.