Cong will give ownership rights to residents of resettlement colonies in capital: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Friday vowed to provide ownership rights to those living in resettlement colonies if the party comes to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“We will provide ownership rights to those living in resettlement colonies after we come to power (in Delhi),” he said while addressing the participants of his ongoing Delhi Nyay Yatra.

Taking a jibe at former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, he alleged him of making rosy promises to lakhs of people living in the resettlement colonies to get their votes and totally “neglected” them, like he had done to lakhs of people living in the slum clusters and unauthorized colonies.

“Kejriwal claims to have given many ‘revadis’ to the public, like free power and water. But people are getting inflated power and water bills, which exposes his lies,” Yadav said.

The Delhi Congress chief asserted that dirty water has been causing severe health problems to the people, like the toxic air.

Unemployment, price rise, denial of old age pension, broken roads, choked drains and sewers, no ration cards for the poor, no facilities in hospitals, garbage accumulation were some of the problems totally neglected by the ruling dispensation, he alleged.

The Delhi Nyay Yatra resumed on Friday from Mukherjee Park Sub-Station, Rajouri Garden with turnout of local residents at the three Assembly segments through which the Yatra travelled, namely Rajouri Garden, Madipur and Tilak Nagar, before concluding at Shankar Chowk, Vikas Puri.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.