Delhi’s Commonwealth Games village Sports complex has become the city’s first Covid care centre to have its own oxygen plant. The development has come amid the huge scarcity of medical oxygen in the national capital after a steep rise in Covid-19 cases here.

The officials told that to overcome the shortage of medical oxygen, the plant has been set up at the COVID care centre itself. “It can supply oxygen to 18-20 patients simultaneously,” a senior government official said.

The officials informed that the plant was donated by the HCL foundation.

“We are thankful to them (HCL) as the facility will no longer depend on a supply chain, which is reeling under extreme pressure,” the senior official said.

He also said that the shortage of medical oxygen in Delhi is due to the supply chain of the oxygen cylinders and calling setting up our own oxygen plant is a great move.

He further urged the hospitals to set up their own oxygen plant as it can save many lives.

Several hospitals in Delhi continue to grapple with a shortage of oxygen, as coronavirus cases continue to spike every passing day. On Saturday, 12 COVID-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at Delhi’s Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen.

Delhi recorded 20,394 new COVID-19 cases and 407 deaths on Sunday.

As per the official data issued on Sunday, the total count of cases in the city has gone up to 11,94,946 including 92,290 active cases and 10,85,690 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 16,966.

A lockdown is also in place in the national capital till May 10.