Cold wave grips Delhi, light rain likely on Monday

The national capital continued to experience cold weather on Sunday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 17°C, four notches below the seasonal average.

Early morning fog impacted visibility, disrupting the schedules of several flights and trains.

Cold winds throughout the day added to the chill, with residents bundling up in layers of woolens and windcheaters to combat the harsh weather.

The Delhi Airport issued a fog alert at 4:33 a.m. and 6:55 am, cautioning passengers about possible disruptions to flights that are not CAT III-compliant. Passengers were advised to contact airlines for updated schedules.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 9°C, three degrees above the seasonal average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), relative humidity ranged between 82 per cent and 100 per cent throughout the day.

For Monday, the IMD has predicted moderate fog in most parts of the city and dense fog in isolated areas. A generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms is also expected during the morning hours.