Coaching centre tragedy: Atishi accuses bureaucracy of laxity in inquiry

Delhi Revenue Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader on Tuesday alleged that the bureaucracy in the state government is showing laxity in investigating the matter related to the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre mishap.

She raised the suspicion that the culprits behind the unfortunate incident are being protected.

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, the minister said despite being asked for a response within 24 hours, she got the report on the incident only on Monday evening while she was told the inquiry would take seven more days.

Advertisement

“On 29.07.2024 at 7:40pm, I only received an incident report from the Divisional Commissioner, and was told that the enquiry would take 7 more days,” Atishi wrote.

She said on July 27 at 11:20 pm, she had given directions to the chief secretary to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the tragic incident that led to the loss of three lives in Rajinder Nagar, and submit a report within 24 hours.

The minister shared a copy of the interim inquiry report where the DM has requested for some more time for a detailed inquiry for establishing the causes, and had been given seven days’ time accordingly. The report also mentions that the reason for the flooding of the basement of the coaching centre in a very short span of time needs to be looked into by detailed enquiry.

On Saturday evening, when the incident took place in the Old Rajinder Nagar, three students died after being trapped in a coaching centre’s basement flooded by rainwater following a heavy rain.

The three deceased civil services aspirants in their early 20s were identified as Shreya, Tanya and Nevin.