Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged PM Narendra Modi to waive Rs 4561.23 crore claimed by the Ministry of Home towards deployment of central forces in the state.

The Home Ministry had rejected an earlier plea in this regard stating categorically that all states except a few special category states like in the North-East, J&K are to bear full charges for the deployment of central forces.

The Ministry had said in view of the the overall constraint of resources, it was not feasibly to exempt the state government from payment of deployment charges.

The CM today wrote to the PM requesting him to intervene and waive the charges. Left Wing Extremism is an issue of joint responsibility and the state government is doing its bit to combat the menace by way of raising 15 battalions of state police, creating 30,000 posts and accorded specialized training , stated the CM.

Left Wing Extremism is a national issue and a grave internal security threat to the integrity of the Nation, he noted.

Odisha has been proactive in spending from its scanty resources in creating and deploying security forces even amidst its tight fiscal situation, he said. The charge towards deployment of central forces in the state need to be waived, he iterated.