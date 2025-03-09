CM seeks public input on city’s development, budget

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday urged residents to propose ways to improve the city. Accompanied by Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma and other notable party leaders, she addressed residents at Lodhi Garden in the morning and requested their input for the city’s comprehensive development. She also invited suggestions for the upcoming Delhi budget.

The CM assured people that her team will make every effort to fulfil their expectations.

She said that the Delhi government will take decisive steps to achieve the aim of ‘Viksit Delhi’ and put in sincere efforts to develop the city.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said that she, her ministers, and party MLAs had come to interact with people from diverse backgrounds over ‘chai pe charcha’.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, and several other party leaders were also present at the venue. They also attended the Spring Festival organised at the iconic location.

Gupta also met Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra and held discussions on various subjects related to development and public welfare.

Taking to the social media platform X, the CM said that dedicated efforts and positive policymaking for the betterment of the people are the path to true service.

Gupta also asserted that continuous dialogue and cooperation are essential for Delhi’s development, and the government is committed to making the city stronger and more prosperous.

Earlier, the Delhi government held discussions with representatives from different sections of society and solicited their views on the upcoming budget. The government has been consistently working to make the budget inclusive for all sections based on public insights.