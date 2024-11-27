CM Atishi approves transfer of 23 DANICS officers on recommendation of NCCSA

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has approved transfer of 23 officers of the Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS), and the file regarding the same has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for the final approval, CMO said on Wednesday.

Approving the proposal for the transfers, the CM expressed that the move is going to bring fresh perspectives to various departments and enhance administrative efficiency.

The change has been recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority(NCCSA), which includes reassignment of departments for several existing officers, granting additional charges to some, and assigning roles to seven officers recently transferred from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, to Delhi government departments.

Among the 23 officers, seven have recently been transferred to Delhi from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, who are going to be posted to different departments of the state government.

As per the CMO, in addition to this, several existing DANICS officers will see changes in their departmental responsibilities.

The reshuffle is aimed to streamline governance, and ensure optimal utilisation of the official’s expertise as well as experience across Delhi’s citizens