Close shave for passengers as Taj Express catches fire

Passengers had a narrow escape as a fire broke out in three coaches of the famous Taj Express train on Monday afternoon while it was somewhere around Sarita Vihar in South East Delhi.

According to the Fire Department, there were no reports of anyone being injured or any casualty taking place in the incident as the railways confirmed that all passengers were safely evacuated.

As the passengers managed to get out of the coaches that caught fire on time no one got hurt.

Advertisement

It is being said that the timely action by the train staff helped passengers to shift from the affected carriages to avert what could have turned into a bigger incident.

The train was brought to a stop when the blaze was noticed and concerned authorities were also timely informed to take necessary measures.

Senior railway officers of the concerned division also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The coaches caught fire while the train was between the Tughlakabad – Okhla section. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said, and will be known after an inquiry into the matter.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze was received at 4.24 pm and accordingly, eight fire department vehicles were rushed to the spot.

A fire official said the blaze that affected three coaches was brought under control within an hour.

Videos of the burning train coaches were circulated on social media where flames could be seen coming out of the windows.

The train is popular amongst tourists who visit Taj Mahal.