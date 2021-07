Suspected terrorists shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday night, officials said.

Police said the terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a civilian identified as Javeed Ahmad Malik near his house at Larugam Tral, Awantipora. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The area has been cordoned off. Search is going on to nab the terrorists,” a police officer said.