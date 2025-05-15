Citing dust storm as proof of pollution spike in May is evidence of AAP leaders’ deceitful politics: Sachdeva

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party and its leader Atishi on Thursday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that even after being rejected by the public, the party has shown no change in political conduct, as its leaders continue to issue deceitful statements, believing they can mislead the public.

Sachdeva remarked that Atishi’s letter to the Chief Minister, allegedly citing the dust storm situation as evidence of worsening pollution in May, is actually a testament to the AAP leaders’ deceitful and dishonest politics.

Advertisement

The BJP leader mentioned that an unprecedented dust storm swept through Delhi from late last night to early this morning, leading to a temporary and unexpected spike in the city’s AQI (Air Quality Index), which gave the politically idle AAP leaders an opportunity to engage in false letter-writing and public statements.

Advertisement

He added that AAP leaders claimed the AQI had risen to as high as 500, but in their eagerness to mislead the public, they ignored the fact that by noon, AQI levels in most areas had decreased to between 250 and 300, and will likely fall further overnight.

It’s unfortunate for citizens that Arvind Kejriwal’s party did not even spare an extreme natural event from political exploitation, said Sachdeva.