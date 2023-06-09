Chinooks carry equipment for reopening snow covered Amarnath tracks

Chinook helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were on Friday pressed into service to carry snow clearance equipment of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) that has been tasked to clear the tracks leading to the holy mountain shrine of Amarnath.

Chinook helicopters were carrying the equipment from Sonamarg to the 11,500 ft high Panchtarni that is en route the cave shrine.

The Project Beacon of the BRO had been asked to clear the snow and expedite restoration of the tracks for the pilgrims by 15 June.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the mountain shrine will begin on 1 July.

The basic scope of work involves snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all foot bridges, fixing of hand rails and construction of breast walls.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General Border Roads (DGBR) recently visited Baltal and Chandanwari and inspected the progress of work on both the Yatra Tracks. DGBR was briefed in detail by chief engineer, Beacon on the status of various tasks being undertaken by BRO and the envisaged completion plan before the commencement of the Yatra.

The DGBR assured that despite the loss of precious time due to inclement weather during April and May, the tracks will be made available to the Civil Administration by 15 June as desired. He also informed that the restoration works for further improvement of the tracks will continue even after the completion of Yatra this year to facilitate better quality tracks for subsequent years.

Yatra track from Baltal to the Holy Cave was earlier maintained by PWD (R&B) and the one from Chandanwari to Holy Cave was maintained by Pahalgam Development Authority. These tracks were handed over to BRO in September last year for further maintenance and upgradation.

Snow clearance, using plant machinery, commenced on both the tracks from Baltal and Chandanwari in last week of March this year. Concurrent to the progress of snow clearance of the tracks, additional plant equipment and manpower were employed for other restoration works. More than eight dozers, excavators and almost 1100 labourers are working on the tracks. Though, unprecedented snow and rain in the higher reaches in Kashmir during April and May has slowed the progress of work, BRO is committed to completing the task in time.