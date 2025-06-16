Chaudhary Brahm Prakash’s legacy will inspire generations to come: Speaker Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday paid rich tributes to Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, the first Chief Minister of Delhi, on his 107th birth anniversary. He hailed Prakash’s visionary leadership and said that his enduring legacy would continue to inspire generations.

Gupta observed that despite Chaudhary Brahm Prakash’s immense contributions to the national capital and its people, successive governments over the decades had failed to accord him the formal recognition and honour he truly deserved.

Recalling his achievements, Gupta noted with pride that Chaudhary Brahm Prakash became Delhi’s first Chief Minister at the young age of 33 in 1952 and was later elected to Parliament four times, demonstrating his strong connection with the people.

Speaking at a commemorative event at the Assembly complex, where he offered floral tributes at the leader’s statue, Gupta said: “Chaudhary Brahm Prakash’s visionary leadership and enduring legacy will always inspire generations.”

He was joined by Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, members of Chaudhary’s family, and representatives from Delhi’s rural communities.

A special photo exhibition showcasing rare and historic moments from Chaudhary Brahm Prakash’s life was also organized on the Assembly premises to mark the occasion.

In his address, Gupta fondly recalled the installation of Brahm Prakash’s statue on 15 March 1997 by former Delhi Chief Minister and prominent leader Sahib Singh Verma, in the presence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He noted that Verma had been deeply inspired by Brahm Prakash, who served as a mentor during his political journey.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht described Chaudhary Brahm Prakash as a revered statesman whose ideals continue to inspire the present and future generations. “Such leaders are living legends. It is our duty to preserve their legacies,” he remarked.

Delhi’s Minister for Legislative Affairs, Parvesh Verma, shared anecdotes from Chaudhary Brahm Prakash’s tenure in Parliament, where he represented Sadar and Outer Delhi before aligning with Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Verma also recalled how his father, the late Sahib Singh Verma, installed a portrait of Brahm Prakash in the Assembly as a tribute in 1997.

“He was not only a great freedom fighter but also a visionary leader who brought simplicity, honesty, and public service into the heart of Delhi’s political culture,” Verma added.

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh lauded the late leader’s lifelong commitment to uplifting the marginalized and promoting social justice, values that remain as relevant today as ever.

Chief Whip Abhay Verma emphasized the importance of commemorating leaders who helped shape Delhi’s democratic ethos. “When such memories begin to fade, it becomes our collective responsibility to revive and preserve them,” he said.

The late leader’s family members including his great-grandson Augustya and granddaughters Madhurpiya and Preeti were also present on the occasion.

Delhi residents, particularly those from older generations, continue to remember Chaudhary Brahm Prakash as an honest and towering leader, a staunch advocate of rural development, empowerment of weaker sections, and the holistic growth of the capital.