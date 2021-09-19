Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab CM on Monday

Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday at 11 a.m.

An official statement by the Governor’s House said Charanjit Singh Channi through his letter to the Governor Punjab Shri Banwarilal Purohit, informed that in a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party held on 19 September, he was elected as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

“Governor Punjab Shri Purohit congratulated him and invited him to take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on September 20, 2021 at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 11 a.m.,” the statement said.

Channi was accompanied by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, Cabinet ministers Brahm Mohindra, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukh Sarkaria and Aruna Chaudhary.