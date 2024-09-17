Changing face won’t change AAP’s character: BJP on Atishi elevation as CM

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, commenting on AAP choosing Atishi to replace Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi, said changing the face won’t change the party’s character.

He said by choosing Atishi as their legislative party leader, the AAP has pushed the national capital into chaos.

Sharpening his attack on the ruling party, Sachdeva said Atishi by her own admission that she would work under guidance of Kejriwal indicated that Kejriwal would remain the real CM. He claimed that the AAP’s choice has revealed that she would be controlled by Kejriwal.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief further said that the AAP leaders, disheartened by the public reaction to their corruption, are now trying to give the party a makeover. However, they won’t be able to hide the stains of corruption, he added.

“They will not be able to hide the black stains of corruption, incompetence, and chaos, ” Sachdeva asserted.

“Kejriwal may change the face of his government, but in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, corruption of the Kejriwal government will be the issue,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the AAP move is to blindfold the people of Delhi.

“No other chief minister has ever been removed with such scathing remarks from the Supreme Court,” Tiwari contended.

MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat alleged that the AAP leader Atishi had been wielding the powers of the CM unofficially for the past few months. From traffic jams and waterlogging to deaths from electric shocks, the person responsible for the woes of Delhi is Atishi.

In her reaction to the development, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj remarked that Atishi would be the face while Kejriwal would hold the power.