Chandni Chowk mourns as leaders pay tribute to BJP veteran Ravi Kaptan

BJP’s former councillor from Chandni Chowk, Ravinder Kumar—fondly called Ravi Kaptan—passed away at a hospital in Gurugram on Friday night following a brief illness, the party said.

With a political career spanning over five decades, he won in the 2017 MCD elections from the Chandni Chowk area and served as Municipal Councillor between 2017 and 2022.

Kumar followed the footsteps of his father, the late Vasudev Kaptan, a prominent political figure from Chandni Chowk. His father served as a Metropolitan Councillor from 1983 to 1990 and later rose to become an MLA from the Chandi Chowk assembly constituency between 1993 and 1998.

Nigambodh Ghat, where Kumar’s last rites were performed on Saturday, was thronged by religious and social figures and traders from his ward.

Leaders across party lines paid tribute to Kaptan, a popular leader among the residents of old Delhi, particularly in Chandni Chowk and Khari Baoli.

“With his passing, we have lost a popular leader and a dedicated, experienced worker,” stated Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal also shared his close association with the late leader and expressed deep sorrow. “My political journey ran parallel to that of Ravi Kaptan. Our families have been active in the political and social landscape of Old Delhi since the days of the Jan Sangh, spanning over five decades. His death is a personal loss for me,” he added.

Appreciating Kaptan’s simple and kind nature, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said he was a close friend, adding that Kaptan was deeply religious and always cared for the poor.

A diverse group of dignitaries, including former MP Jai Prakash Agarwal (Congress), ex-MLA Prahlad Singh Sahni (AAP), former Mayors Jai Prakash and Sardar Avtar Singh, and BJP’s Delhi Co-Office Head Amit Gupta, attended Kaptan’s last rites.

From traders to religious committees, Kaptan’s popularity ran across the communities of Chandni Chowk, all of whom paid floral tributes at the last rites ceremony.

The family will gather at Agrasen Park near Kashmiri Gate Bus Terminal at 11 am on Sunday for his Rasm Uthavni (memorial prayer meet).