Withdraw orders to ban Jugad Rehri as it will render thousands jobless: SAD urges CM

With Punjab Police banning the use of Jugaad Rehri (a cart, pulled by a motorcycle, used by street vendors), the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Bhagwant Mann government to withdraw the orders as it will render thousands jobless.

In a statement released here today, senior vice president of Akali Dal Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema said the decision to ban Jugaad Rehri has come as a shock for thousands of people who have adopted means for self-employment.

He said such persons were selling vegetables, carrying waste in cities, and were using such facilities, created by themselves, for transporting various things from one place to another. He said that the government will directly hit such persons and several thousand will become jobless.

The SAD leader said that before ordering the imposition of such rules the government should have studied reality at the ground level. He said that mere issuing of orders without studying ground-level reality is not a sign of health governance.

Dr. Cheema said while ordering the banning of such Jugaad Rehris Bhagwant Mann government should have devised any other alternative of earnings for such persons who are using these vehicles.

He said the government has completely failed to study the basic problem and has issued orders without even acknowledging the effects of such orders.

Dr Cheema urged the Chief Minister to immediately withdraw such orders banning Jugaad Rehris.

He said that this decision has once again shown the government has the least control over governance.

He said that it will be better for the new CM to take feedback from ground level before imposing any order. Jugaad Rehri is being used extensively in Punjab for carrying goods and even transporting passengers.