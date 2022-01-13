Will give up seat, leave it vacant, but won’t allow for it to be sold: Kejriwal

With Opposition parties accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of selling party tickets for the Punjab Assembly polls, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Aam Aadmi Party does not buy or sell tickets.

“If anyone has proof of selling tickets for money, please turn it over to me; I will look after it and expel such people from the party and send them to jail within 24 hours. Corruption and corrupt people have no place in the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said while addressing a Press conference.

Kejriwal said the country has been ruled by parties, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, since independence. All of the parties have been accused of corruption and deception, but the Aam Aadmi Party is the only one in the country whose foundation is built on honesty and struggle. He said AAP is the country’s most honest party.

The AAP national convenor said such allegations of sale of party tickets are common in political parties these days.

“Traditional party leaders smear each other and mislead the public in order to shine their politics. The AAP does not engage in politics of accusation, counter-allegation, abuse, and mockery. All Opposition parties in Punjab are attempting to defame the AAP by making a variety of false and baseless allegations, but the people of Punjab will not allow their plan to succeed,” he said.

In response to farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal’s claim that AAP is selling tickets, Kejriwal said, “I respect Rajewal ji. Someone attempted to mislead him by providing false audio recordings in order to defame AAP. Such conspirators should be avoided,”.

In an appeal to Rajewal, Kejriwal said if anyone provides him with evidence against the Aam Aadmi Party, he should make it public rather than telling him so that the people of Punjab can make a decision on it.