Wheat procurement complete, Punjab govt to close 825 mandis on Sunday

Following the completion of procurement procedure, Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department has decided to conclude the procurement of wheat in 825 Mandis (grain markets) across the state with effect from 5 p.m. on 8 May.

Sharing these details, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday said the notification in this regard has been issued by the Mandi Board.

Divulging more, the minister said that of the above-said mandis, 126 are in Bathinda, 80 in Moga, 76 in Fazilka, 65 in Mansa, 62 in Ferozepur, 61 in Patiala, 56 in Sangrur, 54 in Barnala, 41 in Ludhiana West, 39 in Faridkot, 28 each in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur, 21 in Jalandhar, 19 in Sri Muktsar Sahib, 17 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 16 in Kapurthala, 13 in Malerkotla, 10 in S.A.S. Nagar, nine in Ropar, and four in SBS Nagar.

Kataruchak thanked the farmers, arhtiyas (grain commission agents), Mandi labour, transporters and government officials involved in the month-long exercise of procurement of wheat in the state.

He expressed satisfaction on the pace of purchase and the speedy disbursal of MSP dues directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.

A total of 1099 mandis have seen the closure of the procurement operations with 274 being closed earlier.