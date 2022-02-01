Well calculated budget focused on making Aatmanirbhar Bharat: ASSOCHAM

Terming the Union Budget 2022 as well calculated, the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Tuesday welcomed the first digital budget of the country presented by the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Appreciating the Union Budget, ASSOCHAM northern council chairman AS Mittal said the budget is focused on making India aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) and five trillion economy in coming years.

“Finance minister has covered all the sectors of the economy. We can call it a people-friendly budget,” he said adding Union Budget 2022 is a landmark budget with a far-reaching positive impact on the revival of the economy and to usher in the dawn of a new era.

Talking about the announcements of new national highways, ASSOCHAM J&K council chairman Manik Batra said, “Logistics is an essential part of the economy in any country, enabling the movement of resources along supply chains to consumption centers. The announcement of new national highways and logistic parks at four locations will make the supply chain more robust and reduce the cost of transportation.”

Reacting to the Union Budget, Himachal Pradesh state council chairman Jitender Sodhi said an announcement on the push for high-tech, chemical-free natural farming in Budget 2022 is a welcome step.

“Natural farming and Health care services together will benefit youth, women, farmers, and all the upper and lower sections of the community,” he said.

ASSOCHAM Haryana state development council co-chairman Jyoti Prakash Gadia said it is a path-breaking budget with substantial emphasis on capital expenditure in critical sectors like infrastructure, education, health, and MSME, which will have a far-reaching impact on the growth trajectory of the economy to have sustainable development.

“Well-intended programmes and schemes as envisaged in the budget shall however require seamless implementation at the ground level to make it a grand success,” he added.