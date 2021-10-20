Warehouse inspector caught red-handed for graft

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday nabbed Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWHC) an inspector Munish Kumar red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

Disclosing this, a spokesperson of Vigilance Bureau (VB) said Munish Kumar, inspector posted at Bholath, Kapurthala district was caught red-handed on the complaint of Johan Gupta of Patiala.

Giving details he said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the above named Inspector was demanding a bribe of Rs 35000 for allowing to lift paddy from the grain market for its milling in his rice mill and the deal was struck at Rs 30,000.

After verifying his complaint the VB team laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed along with Rs 30,000 and tainted money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses.

He informed that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police Jalandhar and further investigation was under progress.