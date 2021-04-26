The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema said that the decision of Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the probe reports of the special investigating team into the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji and the firing incident, does not give a clean chit to the Badals, but shows that in the wake of this decision, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s government was washing away the stains leveled on Akali Dal Badal, of sacrilege and deaths of Sikhs.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Sunday, Harpal Singh Cheema said that every child of Punjab knows that in 2015, the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji was carried out under a premeditated conspiracy and on the orders of the government, unidentified police opened fire on the Sikhs, who were protesting against the sacrilege incident in which two Sikhs were martyred.

Cheema said that Captain Amarinder Singh had promised the people of Punjab that after coming to power, he would punish the perpetrators of desecration and firing case, but he was instead saving them. He said that Captain, while in power, had done nothing concrete in the case as more than four years had elapsed since the Captain’s government came to power, but not a single culprit had been convicted. “Instead, Captain himself formed a special investigating team and then got the report of the same investigating team quashed in the High Court through his Advocate General Atul Nanda,” he added.

The LoP said that all these incidents showed that Captain Amarinder Singh’s Congress government had colluded with the Badal family and Captain Amarinder Singh was weakening the side of law and was washing away the stains leveled on the Badals of sacrilege and firing incident. Questioning Captain Amarinder Singh, Cheema said that why Captain did not challenge the decision of the single bench of the High Court before the double bench. “On the contrary, Captain Amarinder Singh is completing the term of his government by talking of going to the Supreme Court,” he added.

Cheema further asked the leaders of the Akali Dal Badal, not to be too happy as the fight for justice would be fought from the double bench of the High Court to the Supreme Court. He said that Congress party and the Akali Dal Badal leaders used to talk of making Punjab, California or Paris, but together they had looted Punjab’s resources and harassed the people. “The people of Punjab will hold accountable, the Congressmen who reneged after swearing to Sri Gutka Sahib and the Badals who pretended to be benefactors of the Panth in 2022,” added Cheema.