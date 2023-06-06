Tracking every child to reduce school dropout rate: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that in order to reduce the number of school dropouts, the state School Education Department is tracking every child in the age group between six and 18.

“Every child is being tracked by the department and such children, who are not getting education in government or private schools, nor in Gurukul or Madrasa, will be tracked and brought to schools, so that no child is deprived of education, ” the CM said while presiding over the meeting of the state level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Committee through video conferencing today.

Khattar directed the officers concerned to ensure the transport facility for school students travelling a distance of more than one kilometre. For proper monitoring of the safe and secure travelling of these students, one of the teachers of these schools should be made the nodal officer, he said.

The CM said a possibility should also be explored to develop a strategy to pay travel expenses to these students. He said ensuring the safety of every child is the topmost priority of the state government.

For this, a comprehensive framework has been made. Under this, the age group-wise data of Parivar Pehchan Patra has been shared with different departments and as per this data, the responsibility of children up to six years has been entrusted to the women and child development department.

The tracking of every child who is neither coming to Anganwadi nor in any play-way school is being done, so that the actual status of the children can be ascertained, the CM said.

Reviewing the child immunization programme, the CM said the responsibility of immunisation has also been given to the women and child development department.