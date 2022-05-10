Terror Attack at Punjab Police Intel HQ: Capt asks in inexperienced AAP govt to co-ordinate with Centre to save Punjab

A day after blasting outside the office of the Punjab Police Intelligence Wing headquarters at Mohali, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the inexperienced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government should coordinate with the Union government and various security agencies to “save Punjab”.

In a statement, Amarinder said the state was under constant threat from hostile forces against the unity and integrity of the country, and unity, coordination, and strong efforts were required to overcome this threat.

Reacting to the terrorist attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening, the former CM said recent incidents like a seizure of RDX, seizure of drugs sent by drones, and arrest of some suspects in the last few days are part of a series. Amarinder Singh warned against the plots hatched by the Pakistani spy agency ISI. He said Pakistan has never given up its bad intentions regarding Punjab and would always try to take advantage of every opportunity.

The Punjab Lok Congress leader also expressed concern over the ISI’s handling of criminals and gangsters for destructive activities. He said that there was a possibility of more weapons coming and more people joining this anti-Punjab network. The former CM also warned against the ‘inexperience’ of the new Punjab government and urged it to coordinate with the Union government and various security agencies.

“The state government should take all possible steps and seek the cooperation of everyone to save Punjab,” he said.

Amarinder lamented that while in the past he had been constantly warning against the menace of terrorist groups from across the border, some leaders of the Congress party were irresponsibly dismissing it. “We hope Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will take this threat seriously and make every effort to ensure that no one dares to look down on us,” he said.