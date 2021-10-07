Special Cell, portal for complaints related to plots to SCs: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, said a separate cell will be constituted for persons belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) category for redressal of complaints related to plots, Aawas Yojana and Makaan Marammat Yojana.

This apart, a separate portal will be created for these complaints and an officer will also be appointed for the same, the CM said while speaking to the members of the state working committee of Haryana BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha at his residence today.

Khattar urged the people to assert their authority. It is very important to speak against injustice. If any officer demands a bribe in return for providing benefits under any scheme, then raise a complaint in this regard. Strict action will be taken against such officials immediately, the CM said.

He said no child falling between the age group of 5 years to 15 years will drop out of school after the data of the Parivar Pehchan Patra is verified. Every child will be tracked so that he is not deprived of his Right to Education.

The CM said members should be aware of the government schemes so that the benefits of these schemes can reach its eligible beneficiaries. He asked the members to prepare a list of poor families so that it can be used for the implementation of the government schemes.

Khattar said the Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been set up to improve the system of outsourcing. Under this, the reservation will be applicable for appointments.

Responding to the queries of several members regarding Lal Dora, the CM said that soon the Registry Scheme would be implemented for the people living outside Lal Dora area in the villages.

“Our government is determined to provide basic amenities to the settlements of people belonging to scheduled castes,” he said, directing officers of the concerned department to familiarize

themselves with the problems in these settlements.

While responding to a question of a member, Khattar said community centres would be set up in scheduled caste settlements in the Mewat region as per requirement. He asked the officials of the concerned department to conduct a survey in this regard.