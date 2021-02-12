Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the cancellation of recruitment for Sanskrit teachers, without assigning any reasons, has “exposed” the true character of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata party (BJP-JJP) government which talks about values, culture and Sankrit.

Hooda said that the move has exposed the double standards of the BJP government. Reacting strongly to the cancellation of PGT Sanskrit recruitment by Haryana Staff Selection Commission, he said the abrupt cancellation of the recruitment process started in 2015 for 626 posts, is grave injustice towards the youth of the state.

The former CM said the government has cheated the youths who have been waiting for employment for five years.

Final result of this recruitment had come in January 2019 and the youth were waiting for a joining date but the government constantly kept delaying the process. The candidates also staged protests and even went on hunger strike but the government still did not give a joining date, he said. Hooda said he too raised the demands of these youths repeatedly but the government kept ignoring their demands for a joining date and has now cancelled this recruitment.

Hooda said the government’s focus should be to create new employment opportunities, not cancel jobs for which the process has been completed. The Leader of Opposition said that the government is playing with not only the future of the unemployed but also sportspersons who have brought glory to the state and the country.

“Instead of giving employment to sportspersons, sports policy is constantly being changed. The government has made a new change in the sports policy, now it has been decided that medal winning players will not be given Haryana Civil Service and Haryana Police Service posts. The truth is that the BJP government has been ignoring players who have brought glory to the country and the state.

The ‘Bring Medal, Get Post’ policy introduced in the Congress government, was completely watered down and sportspersons have been denied their rights,” he said.