SAD urges Governor to annul agreement between Punjab & Delhi govt

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said the “Knowledge Sharing Agreement” signed by Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab with Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is unconstitutional and against the spirit of federalism.

A SAD delegation led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal which met the Punjab Governor BL Purohit in the Raj Bhawan today urged the latter to direct the Punjab government to annul the KSA as it “handed over all its powers” to Delhi government.

The SAD also asked the Governor to seek legal counsel and take appropriate action against the CM, Mann and his council of ministers for violating the oath of secrecy by signing away control of the state to the Delhi government.

Asserting that it was for the first time in the history of the country that an elected state had ceded its administration to another State, the SAD delegation urged the Governor to direct the Punjab government not to allow the Delhi government to interfere in its internal affairs.

It said no official file should be sent to Delhi for perusal, saying Punjabis would never tolerate such subjugation by the Delhi government.

The SAD also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the recent clash between two opposing groups in Patiala. The party said it was deep rooted conspiracy to spoil peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

Badal said the CM refused to take any action to avert the clash despite having been given advance notice of the same four days in advance.

Asserting that there seemed to be a deep rooted conspiracy to divert attention from the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)government through such actions, Badal said it was even more disconcerting that instead of taking action against the main conspirators, the AAP government tried to turn it into a fight between two political parties.

The delegation members said Punjab had not witnessed any communal clash even during the worst period of terrorism and it was condemnable that such a clash had occurred in Patiala.

They said intelligence reports were ignored and no action was even taken on complaints by Sikh organizations that a deliberate attempt was being made to stoke communal passions.

The delegation said even now no effort was being taken to book the miscreants and innocents were being harassed. It said only a CBI inquiry or a probe by a sitting judge of the high court could unmask the conspiracy and ensure justice in the case.