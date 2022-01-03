SAD seeks case against Channi for ‘cheating’ 36,000 contractual employees

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday requested Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to order registration of a criminal case against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for lying on the issue of regularisation of 36,000 contractual employees.

Demanding this in a statement here, former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the CM has claimed the Governor was sitting on the file which recommended regularisation of 36,000 contractual employees when the file was actually in the chief minister’s office.

The SAD leader said it was shocking that the CM had mouthed lies regarding the case pertaining to regularisation of contractual

employees.

“The CM is claiming that he will lead a dharna to get the file recommending regularization of all contractual employees cleared by the Governor when the truth is that the file is lying in his office and he is sitting on it. This is being done despite the fact that the

Congress government is well aware that the code of conduct may be imposed within the next few days,” he added.

Stating that these facts were already in the knowledge of the Governor, Dr Cheema said the former should take strong action against the CM for cheating contractual employees.

“This is a clear case of violation of Constitutional norms also as the clarifications sought by the Governor reveal that the state government has not withdrawn the earlier Bill passed on the same issue. This means the CM knew he was committing fraud by getting another Bill passed when the last one had not been taken back,” he said.

The SAD leader also demanded action should be initiated against the CM for releasing false advertisements to the effect that contractual

employees were being regularised.

He said crores of rupees spent on these false advertisements should be recovered from the CM as well as the Congress party. Dr Cheema also demanded Channi step down as chief minister on moral grounds. He also demanded that the chief minister apologize to contractual employees for deceiving them that their case had been approved when the file had actually been sent back to him by the Governor for clarifications.