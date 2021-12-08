Right to Service Act: HSVP’s notified services go up from 16 to 43 now

Haryana government has notified 43 services of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) under the Right to Service Act 2014.

With this, the list of notified services of HSVP has gone up to 43 from the existing 16 services. Many important services like issuance of possession certificates have been notified with the new right to service timeline of three days, removal of encroachment within the timeline of 15 days, cleaning of roads within the timeline of five

days, maintenance of park-horticulture within the timeline of seven days.

An official spokesperson said more such services have been added with an aim to curb corruption, reduce the hassle of the applicant beneficiaries and also ensure the delivery of notified services in a time-bound manner.

The timelines for delivery of certain important notified services that have a bearing on everyday lives of the people have also been significantly reduced such as transfer permission letter in a death case which was previously delivered in 45 days has been reduced to four days, issuance of re-allotment letter from 30 days to four days, issuance of conveyance deed from 20 days to five days, fresh building plan (residential) from 30 days to three days, issuance of no dues certificate from 10 days to three days.

This will go a long way in affording ease of living to the people who would stand to benefit from these services.

“Recently the state government has implemented AAS (Auto Appeal System) which is also a very robust initiative of the state government towards putting multi checks in the process of delivery of services,” the spokesperson said adding this appeal system sets accountability of the concerned officers and also supports the beneficiaries to track their process.