Repealing of Farm Laws has highlighted the supreme character of the PM : Khattar

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the three farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday said repealing these laws has once again highlighted the supreme character of the PM.

Speaking to reporters at his residence today, Khattar said for more than a year since the Central government had brought three agriculture laws for the benefit of farmers, especially small and marginal one’s, unfortunately, some farmers unions had been protesting on the Delhi borders. He said a large number of farmers had considered these laws beneficial for them and had also appreciated the Central government.

The CM said the decision of the Prime Minister shows that keeping the interest of the public is paramount for him, as he announced to roll back these laws in the upcoming Parliamentary session. “Like Prime Minister, I would also urge farmers sitting on the Delhi border, to immediately end their protest and return to their homes, as the common man is also facing a lot of difficulties due to this agitation. Now, a positive attitude should be adopted towards this issue,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, Khattar said now a positive initiative will be taken from the state government’s side too.

“Haryana has faced a major impact of this agitation and during this one year, I have held various meetings with the Prime Minister, senior leaders and even with farmer unions. As many as 11 formal meetings were held with the farmers on this issue, along with many informal meetings for sharing their message with the Centre. I think the effort put in by us has also played an important role in the decision taken by the Prime Minister,” said Khattar.

The CM said the announcement made by the Prime Minister today has certainly got mixed reactions as some have lauded him for this, while others are still not satisfied. “I would urge the farmers that they should not worry now and trust the Prime Minister’s announcement,” said the CM while responding to a question regarding Farmer Unions showing distrust towards the Prime Minister.

Responding to another question regarding the Prime Minister suddenly announcing the repeal of these laws, Khattar said this decision has not been taken overnight, talks over this have been going on for a long time and a lot of efforts have been put in for this. “Linking this decision with elections is not logical and justified. Elections come and go,” he said.