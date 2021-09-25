Ramps & toilets at polling booths for Punjab Assembly polls: CEO

The chief electoral officer (CEO) Punjab, S Karuna Raju, on Friday said assured minimum Facilities (AMF) like ramps and toilets will be made available at all polling stations for Punjab Assembly polls.

Apprising booth level officers (BLOs) about AMF such as availability of ramps, proper infrastructure, toilets etc at the polling stations through a virtual meeting, Raju instructed them to diligently work to verify the available services and report the shortcoming found in the prescribed format.

Raju assured them that the matter would be taken up with the concerned higher authority to remove the shortcomings within the shortest time frame possible. The CEO is holding virtual meetings with BLOs to motivate them for the ensuing Assembly polls in the state.

To be held in a staggered manner with BLOs of all 23 districts, the first such virtual meeting was held yesterday with all the BLOs of Ferozepur and Barnala districts. Raju said BLOs serve as the face and work as the foot-soldiers of the Election Commission and are responsible for maintaining their area’s voter lists. He urged them to gear up for the ensuing elections.

Divulging details about the EC’s paradigm shift towards polling booths, Raju said the Commission has adopted a booth centric approach. He further explained that EC has adopted a bottom-up approach starting from a booth to up to state level, making their job even more important.

He also said that Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities have to be initiated from booth level making a booth as a SVEEP hub. Raju asked them to undertake various SVEEP initiatives at booth levels such as cultural activities, quizzes and various competitions.

Apart from enrolling new voters, BLOs fulfil the important task of verifying existing voters, reviewing electoral rolls for deletion of deceased voters or those who have permanently shifted residence. BLOs are also tasked with giving citizens the voter slips 10 to 15 days prior to the poll.