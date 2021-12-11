Punjab’s people, govt & farmers continued to farmers’ struggle against farm laws: Channi

The Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said people of Punjab, farmers, and the Punjab government all have made contributions in the farmers’ struggle against the contentious farm laws which were repealed recently by the Centre.

Addressing the gathering of local body members of Chamkaur Sahib at his residence in village Dholan Majra, the CM said farmers’ agitation launched by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmer outfits protesting against the farm laws, has proved a big success and the people of Punjab, farmers and the Punjab government all have made contributions in this struggle.

Farmers are returning home today after ending the morcha and the state government is extending a warm welcome to the farmers by setting up reception gates at various places, Channi said.

He said out of the 18 demands raised by the farmers’ organisations, most of them have been accepted and notifications are being issued.

The CM said the Punjab government wanted to waive off all the debts of the farmers and debt up to Rs Two lakh has already been waived off.

Channi informed he had also written a letter to the Prime Minister to waive off all the debts of farmers and formulate a policy in this regard as the farmers of the entire nation direly needed the same.

He also commended and expressed gratitude towards the office bearers of SKM. The CM said the Punjab government is committed to uplifting the economic status of poor people and concrete steps were being taken in this regard.