Punjab: Shopkeeper held for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a shopkeeper for accepting Rs 2 lakh as bribe on behalf of a police constable posted with the Special Task Force (STF) in Gurdaspur.

The shopkeeper, Aman, runs a health supplements shop at Gandhi Chowk in Batala, Gurdaspur. The Constable has been identified as Mohit Bedi, posted in the team of STF Batala, who is absconding.

Disclosing this on Thursday, a spokesperson of VB said the Bureau had received a complaint from a woman whose husband runs a Gym. She alleged that a police team from the STF Batala raided the gym on Monday and apprehended her husband from the gym.

The complainant said the STF team also thoroughly searched their house and no intoxicant material was found.

“On being asked about the reason to apprehend my husband, Constable Mohit asked her to meet shopkeeper Aman, who is also a friend of her husband, in order to get her husband released without any criminal case,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

The complainant alleged that the shopkeeper Aman asked her to arrange a bribe of Rs 10 lakh and handover the first instalment of bribe Rs 2 lakh which was to be given to the police personnel Mohit.

After preliminary investigation, the VB laid a trap and arrested the accused shopkeeper red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant in the presence of two government officials as witness.

“Police teams are on a manhunt to arrest the accused Constable. In this regard a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB Police Station Amritsar Range. Further investigation in this case is under progress,” the spokesperson said.