Punjab Polls : Farmers’ political front SSM releases manifesto, promises Rs 25000 for each farmer family

The farmers’ political front, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) on Tuesday released its election manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls which included a promise of Rs 25,000 per month for each farmer family and minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, vegetables and fruits.

The manifesto, named as iqrarnama (contract with the people), released by SSM leaders including the front’s chief ministerial candidate Balbir Singh Rajewal said the Union government will be asked to open Hussainiwala and Wagah borders to facilitate the trade of Punjab’s farm produce in Pakistan and Central Asia.

The SSM, which was formed as a political outfit by the 19 farm bodies who were part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) which led the agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, promised to constitute a ‘Save Farmers Commission’ to devise measures for the economic betterment of peasants.

“Self-help groups in villages and rural cooperative societies would be encouraged and financial help of Re Five lakhs on two per cent interest rate would be extended to open small food processing units and other small enterprises in the rural areas,” the SSM said.

“SSM would provide Rs Three lakh interest free loan to the farmers on recurrent basis through the cooperative societies,” it added.

The front said discouraging the big and capital-intensive industry and business, the small and labor-intensive enterprises would be promoted to create more job opportunities and to protect the degrading environment. The IT sector would be given priority, it added.

The SSM said power purchase agreements with private companies will be annulled, highways in Punjab would be made toll-free.

“Mafia in transport, liquor, narcotics, sand mining, and in other sectors, enjoying political patronage of leaders of traditional parties would be smashed and replaced by the state-run corporations and cooperatives,” the manifesto said adding a provision should be made to recall the corrupt and inefficient legislators.

“Punjab Assembly should meet for at least 90 days in a year with legislators being given only one pension and their luxury cars and excessive emoluments are withdrawn. A ‘Hisaab-Kitaab’ Commission (Accountability Commission) would be constituted to investigate the corrupt practices and amassing of huge wealth and resources by the politicians and bureaucrats,” the SSM said.

“Efforts would be made to the annulment of UAPA, Sedition Act, and other black laws. All efforts would be undertaken to undo the over-centralisation of power at the Centre and revive the genuine cooperative federalism…,” it said adding the unbridled powers are given to police and top bureaucracy which would be restricted making them answerable to the people of Punjabis.