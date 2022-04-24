Punjab Police withdraws 84 ex-ministers, MLAs, family members of leaders

Punjab Police has ordered the withdrawal of security cover for 184 former ministers, legislators, and leaders.

Former ministers who will lose their security cover include Surjit Kumar Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Bibi Jagir Kaur, and Madan Mohan Mittal, Tota Singh, and Gulzar Singh Ranike.

In a letter sent to senior police officers including police commissioners and senior superintendents of police on 20 April, the additional director general of police (security) said the family of former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh, former minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s wife Puneet Kaur and the son of former finance minister Manpreet Badal, Arjun will lose their security cover.

This apart, wife of Congress legislator Partap Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Kaur Bajwa, and the son of former home minister Sukhjinder Randhawa will also lose their security.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, actress Mahi Gill who was the star campaigner for BJP in the state Assembly polls, Punjab BJP general secretary Jiwan Gupta, former Punjab BJP chief Rajinder Bhandari, and Rajesh Bagga will also lose their security cover.

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in the state, the Punjab Police had earlier ordered the withdrawal of security from 122 politicians, including former Congress ministers and MLAs.

This list included names of senior leaders of the Punjab Congress, who got security cover under the previous Congress government. The list also included names of those Congress MLAs who managed to win from their seats this time too but would no longer be the cabinet ministers.