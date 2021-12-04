Punjab Police recovers tiffin bomb, 4 hand grenades from Gurdaspur

Close on the heels of the two Pakistan’s ISI sponsored terror modules busted in Gurdaspur this week, Punjab Police on Thursday recovered another chunk of four hand grenades and one tiffin bomb concealed in a sack recovered from Salempur Araiyan village of the border district.

Sharing details, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said that keeping in view of the recent recoveries of RDX, hand grenades and pistols from the border district, strong static and shifting Nakas (blockades) have been laid in the entire district by the police.

He said that during checking at T-Point near village Salempur Araiyan, the station house officer (SHO) Sadar Gurdaspur found a suspicious sack in the bushes on the roadside and on checking the sack, he recovered four hand grenades and one tiffin Bomb concealed in it. Bomb Detection and Disposal teams (BDDS) teams have been informed to diffuse the explosive material, the DGP added.

Sahota said on directions of deputy Chief Minister Sukjhinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab Police, especially border district police forces, are already on high alert and daily night duty domination operations are being carried out by border police. Several officers are deputed to personally supervise the night domination operations in the border districts, he added.

Earlier, the Gurdaspur Police on Wednesday had recovered 0.9 Kg RDX on disclosures of Sukhwinder Singh alias Sonu of Lopoke in Amritsar, who was arrested on Sunday, while, on Tuesday, the district Police had recovered two hand grenades.