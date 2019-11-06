The Punjab Police have come out in solidarity and support of their colleagues in the Delhi Police in the wake of the assault on the latter by lawyers in the national capital.

A resolution was passed on Wednesday by the Punjab Police strongly condemning the attack and demanding justice, along with exemplary action against those responsible.

The resolution passed by all Indian Police Service (IPS) and Punjab Police Service officers of the Punjab Police condemned the brutal attack on officers of Delhi Police in the strongest possible terms. “Such assaults on Police officers or their humiliation during discharge of their onerous official duties cannot be tolerated. No section of society or class of people is above the constitution and the law. All officers and ranks of the Punjab Police stand in total support and solidarity with our brethren in their demand for justice and call for exemplary action against those responsible for such assaults,” it read.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta later tweeted: “We, the IPS & PPS officers of @PunjabPoliceInd, strongly condemn the brutal attack on @DelhiPolice officers. Nobody is above the law & Constitution. We stand with our brethren in their demand for justice & seek exemplary action against those responsible for such assaults.”

The DGP said the attack on the police officers by the lawyers in Delhi was in violation of all tenets of law, and totally unpardonable.

As disciplined officers of the force, the police had borne the brunt of the assault without retaliation and it was now up to the various agencies of the Criminal Justice system to take cognizance of the matter and ensure necessary action.

If lawful action were not taken promptly against the guilty, it was likely to damage the morale of the police officers, who put their life on stake every day in the line of duty, especially in the border states of the country, such as Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, he said.